Minority Report

The interests of minority and ethnic communities in Northern Ireland are still too often an afterthought - according to a new report. The NI Affairs Committee looked into the experiences of minority groups and refugees here and found a lack of representation means their views and contributions are not being heard, leading to them being overlooked by policy makers.

NI Aid to arrives in Ukraine

The first convoys of lorries from Northern Ireland loaded with aid for Ukraine are expected to reach the border with Poland by the end of the week. The 500 tons of goods donated by people, companies and community groups, include food, medical supplies and clothing, The lorries left Belfast and Dublin Ports yesterday.

Fuel Grant

A one of payment expected to be paid on Thursday to those struggling with the rising costs of fuel has been delayed, the minister has announced.

More than 200,000 people will receive the grant but there have been calls for the money to be offered to all bill payers across Northern Ireland. The Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey says she will keep the scheme under review.

GCSE Support

The Education Minister Michelle McIlveen has announced a £200,000 investment in GCSE revision ebooks to support pupils preparing for exams. It's part of additional support which has been put in place ahead of this summer's tests. Each school will be allocated funding to spend on guides.

DUP move against integrated education

The DUP is preparing to use the controversial petition of concern at Stormont to prevent a Bill on integrated education from being passed. The party believes it would negatively impact the majority of school pupils who are not in integrated schools. Sinn Fein however has branded the move as a "shameful stunt".

Irish Premiership

Football now and there were six games in the Irish Premiership last night. Linfield stay top after a 2-0 win over Ballymena, Carrick drew with Portadown, Crusaders beat Coleraine, Cliftonville won at Glentoran, Larne drew at home with Glenavon and Dungannon beat Warrenpoint.