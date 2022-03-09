Play video

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott believes his club has done nothing wrong in the Irish Cup and insists it will appeal any decision that claims otherwise amid a row over player eligibility.

An issue surrounding Glens player Joe Crowe is ongoing as he is believed not to have served a three-match ban, picked up while playing for the reserves, in accordance with IFA rulings.

The club could be ejected from the tournament as a result.

The IFA has requested Glentoran’s version of events.

“We’re in until we’re out,” McDermott said, adding that the club will defend its position.

The Glens boss says the most disappointing part of the saga is that someone sat on information before it was only released on social media straight after their win over Newry in the quarter-finals last Saturday.

“They obviously thought they were sitting with a hand grenade ready to pull the pin,” McDermott said.

“That’s probably the most disappointing thing – that if someone thought there was something underhanded or wrong with Glentoran’s selection, they sat on it, allowed it to happen…”