As the war in Ukraine intensifies, Health Minister Robin Swann has made an urgent appeal to find homes for young refugees arriving in Northern Ireland with no parents or carers.The number of arrivals is on the rise, but the number of people coming forward to offer fostering services has dropped, and that is partly due to the pandemic.Julie Patterson, of the Northern Trust, said: "It is not an easy thing for anyone to leave their country, we have seen that on our TV screens every night. It is heartbreaking.

"With the situation in Ukraine, we don't know what that is going to bring but we do know that our numbers are ever increasing with regard to refugee children and we see those numbers as going to continue to increase."

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “There is no such thing as a typical carer - foster carers and supported lodgings hosts come from all walks of life.

"We would encourage anyone who thinks they can open their home to a child or young person to come forward and register their interest.”

Two years ago, Lynsay Lynch fostered a young refugee woman.

Lynsay said: "She's really settled into our way of life. She loves going out and socialising with her friends but also being included in things we do as a family.

"She talks about becoming a translator because she speaks five different languages, and I think she would be brilliant at it.

"Everybody's circumstances at home are different but if you can give a young person a safe home, that's all they want, some help and support and a safe home. Pick up the phone and definitely look into it."

For more information in becoming a foster carer or supported lodgings host, contact HSC NI Foster Care on 0800 0720 137 or visit adoptionandfostercare.hscni.net.