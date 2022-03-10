Play video

An award-winning documentary premiered in Belfast this evening showing how schoolchildren's lives are being transformed by philosophical thinking.

The film, called Young Plato, follows the Headteacher of Holy Cross Primary and his pupils who are being taught life skills and how to see beyond the boundaries of their own community.

Principal Kevin McArevey is challenging children to think for themselves through the teachings of philosophers like Plato, Aristotle and Socrates.

He said: "What you're seeing is real life, in real time and real emotion coming through from the children.

"And you see how the philosophy actually works with the children and how this can go worldwide.

"Any school can take it on board. We are about making successful children who are wise and kind and as a parent, as a teacher, that's what we want."

The film won the Best Human Rights Documentary Award at the Dublin International Film Festival last week.It will be shown in Belfast, Newry and Londonderry cinemas for a week from March 11.