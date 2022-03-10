A music teacher turned paedophile who sexually groomed and abused two teenage schoolgirls, even recording some of the sex acts, has been jailed for six years.

Sentencing 38-year-old Jonathan Hutton at Antrim Crown Court Judge Kinney said he recognised the term would not bring an end to the trauma and distress of his victims.

"But I hope that this will close a chapter for them and allow them to move forward with the rest of their lives," he said.

With the disgraced Londonderry music teacher appearing at court by videolink from prison, the judge told him he had “preyed on vulnerable young girls to satisfy his own perverse sexual preferences” and that in relation to both victims, “I’m satisfied that he set out to groom them, to gain their confidence to enable him to commit these pernicious offences".

He added that Hutton was so driven to carry out his sordid acts, the fact that he was on police bail for having indecent images of children had not deterred him from abusing his victims.

Hutton was handed a 12-year sentence with half to be served in prison.

At an earlier hearing Hutton, previously from Papworth Avenue in Derry but now with an address c/o Maghaberry Prison, entered guilty pleas to a total of 18 sex offences committed over six-and-half years between 31 March 2013 and 2 September 2019.

In relation to the first victim, Hutton confessed to nine offences including eight of sexually activity with a child under 16, committed during a period in a position of trust and one of voyeurism, committed on dates between 31 March 2013 and 13 September 2015.

In relation to his second victim, the private music tutor admitted grooming, sexual activity with a child between 30 September 2018 and 2 September 2019 and in addition, Hutton also admitted six counts of making or taking indecent images of children.

In addition to the jail sentence, Hutton was made the subject of a 10-year Sexual Offences Prevention Order, banned from working with children and ordered to sign the police sex offenders register for the rest of his life.