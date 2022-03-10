A watchdog has submitted a file to prosecutors following its investigation into the police response to the Greenvale hotel St Patrick's night crush tragedy.

Morgan Barnard, 17, Lauren Bullock, 17, and Connor Currie, 16, died in the queue for the Cookstown venue three years ago.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) referred the incident to the Police Ombudsman in the days following the deaths.

The watchdog on Thursday confirmed a file on five officers had been sent to the Public Prosecution Service.It comes after the teens' families called for answers over the events leading up to their children's deaths.

A Police Ombudsman's office spokesperson issued a statement to UTV News on Thursday confirming the outcome of the probe.

The statement said: "On 17 March 2019, an incident at the Greenvale Hotel, Cookstown resulted in the tragic deaths of Lauren Bullock, Morgan Bernard and Connor Currie.

"The Police Ombudsman commenced an investigation into a referral from the Chief Constable in relation to the circumstances of the police response to the incident.

Floral tributes outside The Greenvale Hotel, scene of the tragedy. Credit: Liam McBurney/PA

"During the course of the Police Ombudsman investigation, five police officers were interviewed under criminal caution on suspicion of the offence of Misconduct in a Public Office.

"Today, the Police Ombudsman has sent a file for direction to the Public Prosecution Service.

"As this is an ongoing investigation, the Police Ombudsman cannot provide any further information at this time."