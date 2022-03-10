Provide relief to households by cutting rates bills – Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has suggested household rates bills could be cut to help households amid the cost of living crisis.

His party has come under pressure to nominate a First Minister to allow a Stormont Budget to be passed and also to release an additional £300million.

Sir Jeffrey has disputed this assessment and insisted there are options to help families at this time.

“I think there are options that are available, not least through the Department of Finance, for example in relation to rates. Rates bills will be going out in the next few weeks and I think it is possible for the Executive, for the Department of Finance, to take steps to help people by reducing rates bills,” he said.

“That is certainly one option that we need to be looking at and I hope to hear from the Department of Finance tomorrow about that. We have done it before, there are precedents for this so I think it is possible to deliver support directly to households at this critical time.”

Sir Jeffrey also disputed a description of a meeting of the party leaders earlier by Sinn Fein Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill as “very robust”, saying the leaders had had a “good discussion”.

He also defended his party’s position, saying issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol must be addressed.

“It’s unfortunate we’re in the situation but we know why we are in that situation.

“For months I warned about what would happen if the Government and the EU didn’t take action to address the issues around the protocol, they failed to do that and I was left with no alternative but to take the action I have taken in relation to the Executive,” he said.

“We’ll have a briefing tomorrow morning from the Department of Finance looking at the options that are available to provide support directly to households in Northern Ireland and I’m very clear that’s what I want to do.”

Michelle O’Neill and Conor Murphy Credit: Rebecca Black/PA

Earlier, Ms O’Neill said a First Minister must be nominated to pass the Budget.

Alliance leader Naomi Long called on the DUP to appoint a First Minister for a short period of time to allow a budget to pass to mitigate the cost of living crisis.

Ms O’Neill said: “We can’t get past go in terms of supporting people until the DUP nominate again to the Executive. And that was the very clear message that Jeffrey Donaldson heard from all the other party leaders today.

“We need to do the business, we need to be in the Executive. I stand ready to be in the Executive. Conor Murphy, the Finance Minister, stands ready to be in that Executive today to make these decisions.”

Ms Long said: “I hope what was discussed today will give the DUP pause for thought.

“They have issues with the Executive but they are ideological. Let’s deal with the practical issues affecting people in the here and now.

“It was very clear that every other party leader wants the Executive up and running.

“It is the only way in which we can distribute financial aid to support people through the cost-of-living crisis. It is the only mechanism in which we can agree a three-year budget, a budget that would have prioritised health, a budget that would have made a difference to people in terms of the cost-of-living crisis.”

Mr Murphy has insisted a budget cannot be struck without an executive in place, meaning an additional £300million allocated to the administration for the coming financial year cannot be accessed.

In the absence of an agreed budget, departments will have to rely on emergency arrangements to keep day-to-day services running in the 2022/23 financial year.

The impasse over the budget comes amid mounting cost-of-living pressures in Northern Ireland.

The Executive imploded last month when the DUP’s Paul Givan resigned as first minister in protest at Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol. The move automatically removed Ms O’Neill from her post as deputy first minister.

Other ministers remain in post in shadow formats but the wider administration cannot meet or take significant decisions.

Mr Murphy this week received legal advice from Northern Ireland Attorney General Brenda King that said he does not have the power to bring a budget to the Assembly in the absence of an executive.

It is understood he earlier received similar advice from the Departmental Solicitor’s Office.

Paul Givan Credit: Peter Morrison/PA

The advice centres on the legal interpretation of Section 64 of the 1998 Northern Ireland Act, which says a finance minister can only lay a budget before the Assembly once it has been agreed by the Executive.

The DUP has insisted there are alternative ways to pass a budget without an executive being in place.

Ahead of Thursday’s party leaders’ meeting, the SDLP proposed emergency measures to access the £300million.

It said its representatives met legal clerks in the Assembly and Westminster to discuss what powers are available to bring forward emergency legislation to help people with spiralling energy costs.

SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan has started work in the Assembly to explore whether an accelerated Private Member’s Bill could be used to release funds.

At Westminster, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood engaged with Secretary of State Brandon Lewis to assess whether a UK Government intervention could help to resolve the issue.

Colum Eastwood Credit: Mark Marlow/PA

Mr Eastwood is to make a formal proposal at the meeting of the party leaders.

“It is incumbent on all of us, whether in the Assembly or at Westminster, to now work collectively to explore what can be done to help people now,” he said.

“We cannot sit idly by and wait for this crisis to consume families here.

“If legal advice is stopping the Finance Minister from spending this money, then we need to find another way to get this money out fast.”