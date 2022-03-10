The increase in fuel prices across Northern Ireland revealed

Play video

Fuel prices have been soaring recently with many struggling with the rising cost of living.

It comes as calls have been made for both Westminster and Stormont to step-in.

Today, the Consumer Council Fuel Price Checker revealed there has been nearly a 30p per litre increase in one week when it comes to the highest diesel price in Northern Ireland.

On March 3, the highest diesel price per litre was recorded in Limavady at 158.9p.

On March 10, the highest diesel price per litre was recorded in Craigavon at 186.9p.

On March 3, the highest petrol price per litre was recorded in Magherafelt at 152.9p.

On March 10, the highest petrol price per litre was recorded in Londonderry at 170.9p.

Richard Williams, Head of Transport at NI Consumer Council, said today: "Latest research from the Consumer Council shows that the Northern Ireland average unleaded petrol price is 155.93 p/litre, or £62.37 for a 40 litre fill at the petrol station.

"The Northern Ireland average diesel price is 164.83 p/litre or £65.93 for a 40 litre fill.

"It is likely that these price increases will encourage drivers to rethink how they make their journeys.

"In the short term there are small things you can do to make the fuel you buy go further such as maintaining your vehicle properly and properly inflating the tyres.

"You can also use our free fuel checker tool for a weekly guide to the best price within your area. It is available on our website at Fuel Price Checker- Tool | Consumer Council."

North Antrim MP Ian Paisley said the Government must act to mitigate higher fuel and transport costs in Northern Ireland.

The DUP MP said: "The cost of living crisis is impacting on households in every part of the United Kingdom. Families are seeing their household bills ballooning, but particularly the cost of transport and home heating.

"These issues are exacerbated in Northern Ireland however. Even before the most recent energy price rises the cost of transporting goods to Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK had increased by 27%. We are also a more rural region of the UK and depend solely on road haulage for the movement of goods.

"It is vital that the government takes action immediately to cut fuel costs immediately across the UK. The impact of this crisis on our food security must also be assessed and acted upon.

"Whether it is incentives to increase production or action to secure an adequate and affordable supply of fertilizer, the government must not sit idly by whilst the ripples of this crisis affect more and more areas of our lives."

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O'Neill tweeted: "People must be supported as living costs rise. The British Government must act now to: Remove tax on home heating oil; Reduce tax on diesel & petrol; Increase tax on energy companies, with money used to support people; Axe National Insurance hike; Scrap red diesel changes."