More than seventy patients are currently stuck in acute hospital wards because no suitable care home beds are available.

UTV News can reveal that one patient - a 93-year-old dementia sufferer - has been in a ward at the Ulster Hospital for more than two months because no care home can take her.

The South Eastern Trust said they cannot comment on individual cases but added that patients throughout Northern Ireland are affected by care home admission challenges.

These challenges include "Covid-19 outbreaks, staff absences, or being unable to meet a patient's care needs", the Trust said.

There are currently 163 active outbreaks of Covid-19 in care homes across Northern Ireland.

This makes it difficult to accept new residents.

As of Friday morning there were 15 acute hospital patients in the South Eastern Trust waiting on a care home place.

There were 19 in Belfast Trust, 19 in the Western Trust and 18 in the Southern Trust.

In the Northern Trust six patients are awaiting permanent placements at a care home.

Hospitals are continuing to operate above capacity, with health bosses attempting to speed up hospital discharges to ease pressure on Emergency Departments and growing waiting lists.

However, with Covid 19 cases still high in hospitals and care homes it could be some time before patient flow improves.