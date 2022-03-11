One more person who tested positive for coronavirus has died in Northern Ireland, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.

It brings the official death toll to 3,246.

Hospital capacity is at 103% with nine hospitals operating beyond their limit.

According to the latest figures, there are currently 467 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – only one patient is in intensive care.

There are 163 care homes dealing with an outbreak.

There have also been another 2,270 confirmed cases of the virus.

Across the UK as a whole, 2.6 million people were estimated to have coronavirus last week, up from 2.4 million.

The number stood at 4.3 million at the start of the year.