A man has died following a fire at a house in Earhart Park, Londonderry.

Fire broke out shortly before 7.20am in an upstairs bedroom of the home.

A man aged in his 50s along with three woman, aged between 20 and 50 were rescued, however a man aged in his 80s died at the scene.

Police are investigating. "An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire and our officers have been in the area conducting enquiries," a police spokesman said.

"We would appeal to anyone with information they believe may assist our investigation to call us.

"Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at Strand Road on 101, and quote reference number 201 11/03/22 . A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ . You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .”