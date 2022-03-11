Police have said they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing teenager.

Patrick Crumlish from Londonderry was last seen on Thursday afternoon in the Northland Road area just before 2pm.

The 17-year-old is 5’8” tall, of medium build and with short black hair shaved at the top and sides.

At that time of his disappearance, he was wearing a grey-coloured tracksuit and black trainers. A PSNI spokeswoman said: "If you believe you've seen Patrick, or if you have information on his whereabouts, call us on 101 quoting reference number 73 of 11/03/22."