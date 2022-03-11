Police are investigating a report of suspicious activity in the Dungiven area.

Officers are conducting enquiries in the vicinity of the Feeny Road and Killunaught Road area on Friday morning.

A spokesman for the PSNI said: "Police are appealing to members of the public living in, or travelling through these areas, to be vigilant and not to touch anything suspicious but to contact police immediately by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency quoting reference 1747 10/03/2022.

"No roads have been closed at this time."