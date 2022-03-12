By James McNaney

Samuel Crawford, who lost his life tragically on Tuesday while climbing, has been remembered as a "fantastic husband" and one of the "brightest lights" of his church's congregation.

Rev Garth Wilson of the Sandown Free Presbyterian Church spoke to UTV about the sense of loss the whole church felt following Mr Crawford's sudden death.

His wife was expecting a child in the coming months. Rev Wilson said that he would have been the "best father".

He was 28 and from Newtownards.

Rev Wilson said that there had been an outpouring of grief among the community. He paid tribute to Mr Crawford's faith and sent his sympathies to his family.

He spoke of the importance of faith to Samuel, and the journey he went on as a Christian.

The church shared a video of Mr Crawford addressing the congregation in December 2020 where he speaks about the role of Christianity in his life.

Samuel Crawford and his wife Sophie

Samuel Crawford and his wife Sophie were said to be "active and faithful" members of the church. They had been baptised in the church and married just 18 months ago.

Samuel was climbing Ben Nevis in Scotland with two friends when he fell on Tuesday. He died as a result of his injuries.

There have been a number of climbers coming into difficulty on Scottish mountains in recent weeks. 17 people had to be rescued from Ben Nevis in the last week alone, and six people have died on Scottish mountain ranges in the last two weeks.