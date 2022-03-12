Police are investigating a suspected gas leak at Altnagelvin Hospital, with all non-emergency vehicles advised to use the Crescent link entrance.

The Western Health and social care Trust have reassured people that there is no risk to the public, and that hospital management are on-site to manage the situation.

Derry City and Strabane police have warned the public that access via the Glenshane Raod entrance is limited to emergency-only vehicles.

Access to the hospital was already set to be restricted this weekend due to groundworks on the site, with Foyle Metro services set to be disrupted. The PSNI will provide further updates in due course.