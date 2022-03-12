Play video

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson says he has reminded Prime Minister Boris Johnson about "his duty to look after his own country" by resolving the concerns around the Northern Ireland protocol despite the focus on Ukraine.

Sir Jeffrey spoke to UTV at an anti-protocol rally in Crossgar on Friday night.

The DUP leader said he recognised that the conflict in Ukraine and the UK's response was "vitally important" but he called for the prime minister to dedicate time to address the issues surrounding protocol.

Sir Jeffrey said the protocol was undermining "Northern Ireland's place within the United Kingdom".

During his speech he said his party would not re-enter any future Executive unless their concerns were addressed.

He also acknowledged that many unionist voters were deeply concerned about the rising cost of living.

The Lagan Valley MP also rejected the suggestion that the DUP's collapsing of the Executive was preventing the Assembly from allocating £300million of additional treasury funds, saying that the other parties had not described "what the solution looks like" by putting together a spending plan.

Donaldson's call to the prime minister comes as the political focus in Westminster has turned toward the dual crises in Ukraine and the cost of living.

The DUP collapsed the power-sharing Executive by withdrawing first minister Paul Givan in protest against what they saw as a lack of progress over the NI protocol.

The move was heavily criticised by other Assembly parties, but the DUP believe that unionist concerns over the protocol have not been taken into account during negotiations between the Westminster government and the European Union.

The situation at Stormont is legally unprecedented, with much debate over how much action the still-sitting other ministers can take in the absence of a first and deputy first minister. This includes disagreement over whether £300m of extra funding from the Treasury can be allocated to tackle the cost of living crisis.

Friday night's event is the latest in a series of anti-protocol rallies being held across the province.

The rally at Crossgar heard from a range of unionist figures, including TUV leader Jim Allister and Baroness Kate Hoey.