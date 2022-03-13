Over £35,000 worth of musical instruments have been stolen in a burglary in Comber.

Police are appealing for information following the incident at a property in the Carnesure Park area of Comber.

At around 3pm on Friday police received a report that 11 accordions were stolen from a house.

The owners discovered the instruments stolen on this date, however, it is believed that the theft is likely to have occurred last Sunday March 6 sometime between 5pm and 8pm. The accordions have a combined value of £35,000 and were taken from an upstairs storage area in the house. Detectives are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time or who may have been offered the sale of an accordion in suspicious circumstances this week to get in touch on 101 quoting reference 1015 of 11/03/22. Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.