Jordan Moates presents UTV Live Sunday 13 March

Protocol problems

The Taoiseach says issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol are unlikely to be resolved before the Stormont elections in May. The protocol prompted the resignation of Paul Givan as First Minister earlier this year.

The DUP has insisted the party would not re-enter the executive until the UK government resolves the issue. Michael Martin met with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday and discussed the need for stability.

"There are elections coming in May in Northern Ireland. In my view we should keep the channels going. I am not of a view they will (things change before the election). I think we should concentrate on our response to Ukraine."

"Progress has been made despite what you may hear. There has been a lot of positions put forward by the European Union that would reduce the levels of checks.

"I would say that Maros Sefcovic has put forward a lot of sensible compromises and their mindset is really to work to resolve this, and I believe the Foreign Secretary is in a similar mode of thought."

Michael Martin met with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday and discussed the need for stability Credit: Pacemaker Press

TUV party conference

The TUV has urged its members to work for victory in what's been described as a crucial upcoming election.

Leader Jim Allister used his party conference to urge the government to trigger Article 16 and insisted his party would return to Stormont with more MLAs after the election in May.

"When we do, I can promise you one thing - Stormont will never be the same again.

"By winning seats in this election we not only advance the cause of traditional unionism but we keep some others honest."

Mr Allister described "a most crucial election" and urged the party faithful to work to "wipe the smile off our naysayers".

He referred to rising poll numbers for TUV, "inducing others to harden their stand" on the Northern Ireland Protocol and "sing off our hymn sheet".

"We're in a great position where there is a rising tide of support for this party across this province. I have a simple message for you: go back to your constituencies and work for victory," he told supporters to cheers.

Green party conference

The Green party says the latest crisis at Stormont is farcical and very damaging. Leader Claire Bailey told her party conference, voters need to move beyond politics of division.

She highlighted issues like climate change and the cost of living crisis as examples of how devolution is not working.

"Apolitical system which allows this kind of situation to arise is clearly a system in need of overhaul," Ms. Bailey said.

"Its time to put an end to manufactured crisis. We want a system that can cope with the issues that people are facing. We need politicians who are willing to do the job that they are elected to do.

"No more deadlock, no more stalemate and no more collapse."

League cup success for Cliftonville

Cliftonville have won the league cup following a sensational final at Windsor Park. The north Belfast side beat Coleraine 4-3 to secure the trophy for the sixth time.

Coleraine were on course to win the final after racing into a two goal lead following goals from Matthew Shevlin and Stephen Lowry.

Cliftonville looked to be going home empty handed until Joe Gormley pulled one back with seventeen minutes left on the clock and with seconds remaining Paul O'Neill poked home to take the game to extra time.

Deep into the first period of extra time Paul O'Neill gave Cliftonville the lead for the first time in the game and Joe Gormley added a second in the second period to break Coleraine hearts.

Curtis Allen scored a third for Coleraine with a minute remaining but Cliftonville held on to lift the league cup for the sixth time and send their fans into raptures at Windsor Park.

Cliftonville celebrate winning the Northern Ireland league cup at Windsor Park Credit: Pacemaker Press

Conlan vows he'll be back after world title KO

Michael Conlan said definitely wants a rematch after his knockout blow in the final round of his title fight against Leigh Wood.

"I'll be back," he said on Twitter, "good shot and congrats to Leigh and his team."

Wood recovered from an early knockdown to retain his WBA featherweight title with a remarkable 12th-round stoppage of Conlan after a ferocious battle at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena.

A devastating blow saw the 29-year-old knocked out of the ring and taken to hospital after the fight.

CT scans were carried out with the Belfast boxer updating fans on social media to say they were all clear.

"Definitely want a rematch," he said.