A number of pupils ended up in the luggage compartment of a school bus during a morning commute in Londonderry.

It's believed around 15 children were involved in the incident, which was first reported by the Belfast Telegraph.

The pupils were on their way to Oakgrove Integrated College in the city's Waterside.

It is believed the children climbed into the luggage compartment which was opened by mistake after being told the main door was not working, according to the newspaper.

It was reported the children that were sitting in the bus alerted the driver after hearing their calls from under the floor.

Translink said it was 'an isolated incident' and has 'unreservedly apologised'.

A spokesperson for the transport provider said: "We are currently investigating a recent incident involving pupils on a school bus service in Derry-Londonderry.

"These pupils did not receive the level of customer care they should have been given, and we apologise unreservedly to these young passengers for this inconvenience."

The statement continued: "We carry over 55,000 young people to and from school every day, and safety is our top priority.

"This was an unfortunate isolated incident and we will be following up with the young passengers involved.

"We would like to reassure all young people, their parents, carers and school representatives, that we have taken steps to ensure this will not happen again.”

Oakgrove Integrated College said it was made aware of what had happened once the pupils arrived at school.

A spokesperson added: "Oakgrove immediately contacted the organisation responsible, as well as the appropriate department within the Education Authority and we await a response from the service provider at this stage.

"We can make no further comment until we fully understand what happened and the steps that are being taken to address it."