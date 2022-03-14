Belfast star Jude Hill accused his siblings of being "copycats" in an adorable acceptance speech at the Critics Choice Awards (CCA) after winning best young actor.

The 11-year-old thanked his castmates and mum and dad for "always being there and... letting me go down this path in the first place" at the 27th annual ceremony.

The film follows Buddy, a young boy growing up in a working class family in Belfast during the Troubles.

He appeared gobsmacked on stage, telling audiences: "I'm gonna be completely honest, I have nothing prepared.

"I couldn't have done it without the rest of the cast, Jamie, Caitriona, Ciaran, Ken, Judi Dench.

"Thanks to my mum and dad for always being there and just letting me go down this path in the first place.

He added: "Thanks to my little sister and my little brother Jonah, they've actually been getting into acting as well - copycats."

The youngster also singled out director Kenneth Branagh for specific thanks, saying: "I love you so much thank you for choosing me."

Hill was presented the award by last year's winner, nine-year-old Alan Kim, who said that growing up in the industry was "no picnic".

BAFTA win

Belfast, a semi-autobiographical film written and directed by Sir Kenneth, took home the award for Outstanding British Film at the 75th Bafta ceremony.

While accepting the award, Sir Kenneth, 61, said: "Thank you to British cinema audiences for watching in tonnage a UK and Irish cinema film at UK and Ireland cinemas.

Sir Kenneth Branagh at the BAFTA ceremony. Credit: PA

"All hail the streaming revolution but all hail the big screen too, it's alive, and long may they live together.

Belfast-born Sir Kenneth also referenced the historic conflict in Northern Ireland that inspired the film, saying: "This is a black and white film about the Troubles, it was not an easy pitch but when the great talent in this room dreams up anything similarly unlikely to make or to finance, please remember if you build it, they will come.

"Build it with passion and truth and believe in the originality and uniqueness of your story and your voice and believe in the imagination of the public to embrace every and any kind of story well told.

"We are so proud to be included in this year's films, they are all outstanding, thank you very much for being so kind to ours, we deeply appreciate it."

Belfast has received seven Oscar nominations.

They include best picture, best director and best original screenplay along with best supporting actress for Dame Judi Dench and best supporting actor for Ciaran Hinds.