A DUP councillor has been co-opted into the Lagan Valley constituency as a replacement for Agriculture minister Edwin Poots.

Paul Rankin was a serving councillor on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council.

The TUV has asked why party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson did not go for the role himself. He had said he was keen to return to the Assembly after he was made leader.

Earlier this month Edwin Poots replaced the late Christopher Stalford in South Belfast following the MLA's sudden death.

On Monday morning, the Electoral Office for Northern Ireland confirmed the move.

Mr Rankin will be in the role for just two weeks ahead of the dissolution of the Assembly at the end of March for fresh elections.

The DUP has not yet confirmed which candidates it will run in the Lagan Valley constituency.

The constituency has been the subject of speculation as to whether DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, who represents Lagan Valley in Westminster, will run for an Assembly seat.

When he was first elected DUP leader last year, Sir Jeffrey indicated his intention to return to the Assembly.

Paul Rankin

On Friday evening, Sir Jeffrey said that in Lagan Valley his party is reviewing whether it will run three candidates, as it intended, to maximise unionist representation.

In a statement Sir Jeffrey said: "I am delighted to welcome Paul Rankin to the DUP’s Assembly Team, to serve the people of Lagan Valley. Paul has a sterling record of hard work and delivery for the people of this area, with over 20 years of experience as an elected representative.

"I have worked closely with Paul for many years to champion the case for Lagan Valley and its people. I know he will be a diligent and dedicated servant of their interests in the Northern Ireland Assembly."

Former First Minister Paul Givan and Mr Rankin are now the DUPs two MLAs for Lagan Valley.

Budget

Meanwhile, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson wants calls for his party to nominate a First Minister to be "parked" to focus on releasing £300m to ease the cost of living crisis.

The DUP has been under pressure from the other parties to nominate a First Minister to allow the Executive to function for the final weeks of the Assembly term before it is dissolved for fresh elections.

Paul Givan resigned earlier this year as part of the DUP protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol, a move which also removed deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill from the joint office.

Sinn Féin Stormont leader Ms O'Neill said nominating a First Minister is the only way the Executive can agree a budget and release the £300m.

Sir Jeffrey has rejected this, saying there are other options.

He has suggested household rates bills could be cut to help households amid the cost of living crisis.

In the absence of an agreed budget, departments will have to rely on emergency arrangements to keep day-to-day services running in the 2022/23 financial year.

On Friday, party leaders were briefed by Department of Finance officials on the legal authority of parties to allocate money without Executive approval.

It is understood they were unable to agree how to allocate the £300m.

On Monday morning, Sir Jeffrey wrote to the Executive party leaders to ask for details about bids from the different departments for the money, UTV understands.

He also asked how much of the £300m each leader wants to ease the cost of living crisis.

In his letter, Sir Jeffrey asked leaders to "park" the debate about whether a First Minister is needed and to reach an agreement on what the allocation amounts will be.

Meanwhile, the SDLP is set to try to introduce emergency legislation at Stormont to release the £300m.