There has been one further Covid-related death reported in Northern Ireland, the Department for Health reported on Monday.

It takes the total in the past week to 15 and since the start of the pandemic to 3,253.

In addition, 1,822 new cases have been reported.

A total of 463 patients are in hospital with Covid-19, with four in intensive care units. Hospital occupancy sits at 103%. Nine hospitals are over capacity.