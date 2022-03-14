Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis has been named in Ian Baraclough's squad for upcoming friendlies against Luxembourg and Hungary despite speculation over his international future.

It had been uncertain whether the 37-year-old Rangers midfielder, who has won a national-record 132 caps, would continue following the end of the side's World Cup qualifying campaign.

Davis has been named in a 25-man squad which also features two new faces in Fleetwood winger Paddy Lane and Sunderland's Trai Hume.

Leicester defender Jonny Evans is not included due to injury but there are returns for Shayne Lavery, Dion Charles, Daniel Ballard, Matthew Kennedy and Luke Donnelly.

Jordan Jones, Dale Taylor, Jamal Lewis, Conor Washington and Ethan Galbraith are also not involved.

Baraclough's side play in Luxembourg on March 25 before hosting Hungary at Windsor Park four days later.