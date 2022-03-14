A tree has been planted at Stormont to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

It was placed close to the tomb of the first prime minister of Northern Ireland, Lord Craigavon, beside Parliament Buildings.

DUP MLA William Humphrey and UUP MLA Robbie Butler planted the tree on Monday afternoon as part of a wider event to celebrate Commonwealth Day 2022, organised by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association.

It had been due to be planted by Stormont Speaker Alex Maskey but he was unable to attend after contracting Covid-19.

Sinn Fein MLA John O'Dowd, Alliance MLA John Blair and SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly also took in the event as part as part of the Assembly Commission.

Sinn Fein MLA John O'Dowd (left) and Alliance MLA John Blair also took part Credit: PA

The commission, made up of representatives of the main parties, has responsibility for Parliament Buildings.