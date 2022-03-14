Reds clinch League Cup in thrilling final at Windsor Park

Cliftonville clinched the NIFL League Cup thanks to a 4-3 win in extra time in front of a bumper crowd at Windsor Park.

Second half goals from Matthew Shevlin and Stephen Lowry within a five minute spell had put Coleraine in complete control but the Reds responded as second half substitutes Joe Gormley and Paul O’Neill struck to force the game into extra time.

James McLaughlin was shown a straight red early in the first half of extra time for striking out at Cliftonville captain Chris Curran. And the Reds made their man advantage count when Curran teed up Paul O’Neill to grab his second of the game.

Gormley’s second in the second half of extra time made sure that the League Cup would be heading back to Solitude.

Cliftonville started brightly in the opening period and within 3 minutes they almost took the lead as Levi Ives deep cross from the right was headed narrowly wide of Deane’s goal by Ryan Curran.

Coleraine responded when Jamie Glackin dispossessed Ives in the full back portion he set up Matthew Shelvin but his first time attempt went harmlessly wide when he was well placed in the box.

From there it was nip and tuck, Josh Carson dragged an effort wide from the edge of the box while Rory Hale stung the palms of Gareth Deane from 25 yards.

Stephen Lowry celebrates Coleraine's second goal of the game

The second half the Bannsiders started the brighter grabbed the opening goal in the 58th minute when Lyndon Kane broke on the counter attack to slip in Matthew Shevlin who made no mistake slotting the ball under Cliftonville goalkeeper Luke McNicholas.

Five minutes later it was two as Jamie Glackin’s corner fell to Stephen Lowry in the box and his left footed shot crashed in off the underside of the crossbar.

The Reds were thrown a life line in the 74th minute when substitute Joe Gormley headed Ryan Curran’s cross into the bottom corner to set up a grand stand finish at Windsor Park.

Reds record goalscorer Joe Gormley celebrates with Jonny Addis Credit: Inpho

Gormley almost levelled the game with five minutes of the 90 remaining but his lobbed header sailed over the crossbar.

In stoppage time Cliftonville grabbed the leveller, Gormley’s header came off the bar and Paul O’Neill was on hand to poke home to force extra time.

James McLaughlin was sent off early in the first half of extra time for striking out at Chris Curran while Coleraine assistant manager William Murphy was also given a red card.

Paddy McLaughlin’s side made their advantage count in the 103rd minute as Chris Curran set up O’Neill who smashed home from inside the box to send the Cliftonville support into raptures.

Paul O'Neill celebrates the first of his goals to force the game to extra time Credit: Inpho

The Reds made sure of the win in the 107th minute when Ryan Curran set up Gormley to slot home at the back post. Curtis Allen's late strike proved to be nothing more than a consolation for the Bannsiders.

It is the first time the Reds have won the League Cup since 2016. Paddy McLaughlin's side are in contention for a possible treble as the North Belfast side are due to face Crusaders in the Irish Cup semi final next month and sit four points behind league leaders Linfield with a game in hand.