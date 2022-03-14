Two people have been rescued from a river in Country Antrim after their car plunged into the water.

Fire and rescue crews were called to the incident on the outskirts of Doagh on Sunday night.

Two members of the public were rescued with assistance from the Ambulance Service and their Hazard Area Response Team, emergency services said.

They have not yet released full details on how the car ended up in the river.

Two people were rescued Credit: NIFRS North

Crews were dispatched from Antrim and Ballyclare, as well as the NIFRS Specialist Rescue Team.

Photographs of the scene show the vehicle being winched out of the water in darkness.