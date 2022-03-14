Play video

UTV News reporter Judith Hill speaks to volunteers helping Ukraine refugees fleeing Russia's invasion.

Ukrainian refugees could arrive in Northern Ireland in a matter of weeks.

An online application process has opened for families who want to share their homes with those forced to leave after the Russian invasion.

Numerous groups have travelled to Ukraine to provide aid that had been donated, and after seeing the scenes first hand say this scheme is vital.

However, they are calling for host families to receive proper support.

“You could be receiving families that are going through serious traumas, depressions, anxieties and hopefully people are fully aware and ready for that,” Michael told UTV News.

Households will be offered £350 per month to take part.

The Executive Office insist they're working at pace to be ready to offer sanctuary.But questions over how host families will be supported are being raised.For those volunteers trying to help refugees, providing welcome is the priority.

Aidan McBride, of Drop Inn Ministries, said: "The whys and the wherefores let’s leave to some other time.

"Let’s just look after them now. They have been through so much, they have travelled so far and all they need is someone to put a hand out to them, say: ‘you’re welcome, we’re going to look after you, you don’t need to be frightened anymore, just come and just relax’."