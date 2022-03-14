A woman who allegedly knocked a pensioner in her 90s to the ground and snatched her handbag is to be remanded in custody, a judge has ordered.

Aoife McDowell, 26, appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court accused of targeting the elderly victim in the city centre last Thursday afternoon.

She was refused bail due to the potential risk of any further offences being committed.

McDowell, of Bell Steel Manor in Belfast, denies charges of robbery, causing grievous bodily harm and theft.

The victim was hospitalised with a suspected fracture injury following the incident in the busy Castle Lane area.

She was targeted by a raider who knocked her to the ground before fleeing with a handbag containing a sum of money, according to police.

The court heard McDowell is allegedly connected through circumstantial, CCTV evidence.

It was claimed that she is seen leaving a nearby Boots store at Donegall Place following the suspected theft of cosmetics and headed towards Castle Lane.

Although there is no footage of the actual robbery, a description of a woman at the scene led to police arresting McDowell.

Defence solicitor Una Conway confirmed that the accused denies involvement.

She said further lines of enquiry still have to be carried out, and that McDowell had been charged prematurely.

“My client is entitled to the presumption of innocence,” Ms Conway insisted.

But denying bail, Judge Alan White instead remanded McDowell in custody to appear again by video-link on 11 April.