Police were attacked during disorder in Londonderry during a security alert.

The window of a police car was smashed and other vehicles damaged.

Missiles were also thrown at police.

Residents who were evacuated from their homes on Fahan Street in the city have been allowed to return. A rest centre at Brook Park Leisure Centre was being used to accommodate residents.

It follows the discovery of a number of, what the PSNI said called, 'suspicious objects' in the area on Monday.

Officers have been in the area for nearly 24 hours.

The alert began on Monday. Credit: UTV

Derry City and Strabane Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Ryan Henderson said: "It is extremely disappointing to have witnessed the scenes of disorder on our streets last night.

"Our officers have been in the area following the discovery of a number of suspicious items yesterday morning and we have been working to ensure the area is made safe. Scenes like those on our streets last night are senseless.

"Thankfully, we were able to bring the situation under control and restored calm to the area shortly before 11pm."

He added: "I want to thank everyone who has been affected by this incident. I know how disruptive it has been, especially for residents who had to leave their homes.

"Our primary aim throughout the course of this operation is to keep our community safe, and we are working through this situation as quickly as we can. Everyone's safety is our top priority and we will not take any risks with that."

Police say Fahan Street remains closed with diversions in place.