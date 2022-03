Five men have been arrested in connection with the murder of journalist Lyra McKee.

The suspects; a 20-year-old, two 21-year-olds, a 41 and 54-year-old were arrested in the Cityside of Londonderry on Tuesday morning.

Ms McKee, who was 29, was shot dead while witnessing rioting in the city's Creggan estate in April 2019.

The men were arrested under the Terrorism Act and have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.