The funeral has taken place of Samuel Crawford who lost his life whilst climbing last week.

The 28-year-old from Newtownards was climbing Ben Nevis in Scotland with two friends when he fell last Tuesday. He died as a result of his injuries.

He was married to his wife Sophie for the past 18 months and the couple were due to have their first child.

“Sophie in Samuel you had the best husband you could ever wish for,” Rev Garth Wilson told the congregation at the Sandown Free Presbyterian Church.

“He loved you more than you could ever tell. And as I watched you both it was clear your love for each other was so strong.

"Samuel was not only the best husband you could have wished for, but he would have been the best father to your little unborn child.

“He was excited about becoming a father – although he wasn’t looking forward to the lack of sleep. Samuel by his own admission wasn’t a morning person. But he was so excited about the little child we know he would have been the best daddy.”