All international travel restrictions are to be removed for anyone travelling into Northern Ireland.

Travellers will no longer be required to take tests or complete a Passenger Locator Form (PLF) meaning holidays are to become easier for vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

The remaining managed hotel quarantine capacity will be fully stood down by the end of March.

This move keeps Northern Ireland in line with other UK regions.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: "I have always said I would not keep restrictions in place longer than necessary.

"As we continue to make steady steps out of the Covid restrictions, the removal of the International Travel Regulations will enable freer travel for all ahead of the Easter period.”

The changes take effect from 4am on Friday March 18.

While the changes make travel easier they will not remove a number of obstacles that remain unvaccinated people hoping to travel abroad.

International travel may still remain hard to achieve for this group of people as many countries around the world still require proof of vaccination as a condition for entry.

Popular holiday destinations such as Spain, France and the United States are among those countries, however places including Greece and Italy will allow unvaccinated travelers so long as they've recently tested negative for Covid-19.