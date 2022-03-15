Play video

Applications have opened for Northern Ireland residents to host Ukrainian refugees.

The Executive Office has strongly encouraged expressions of interest, and these can be made through an online portal. A spokesman said officials are working at pace to be ready to offer sanctuary. They are working with the Housing Executive, councils and the voluntary and community sectors in order to find "creative solutions".

They said they were "mindful" of the pressure on social housing.

It is thought people could be matched by the end of the week with refugees likely to be arriving in weeks.

What is the scheme?

People will be able to sponsor Ukrainians seeking sanctuary in the UK from the Russian invasion of their country - even if they have no ties to the UK. It is run by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities in London.

Who is eligible to apply?

In the first stage people will be asked to name the individual or family they want to host. So those with ties to Ukrainians. The scheme will then be expanded at a later date with charities helping match people and families to hosts.

What about vetting?

A sponsor must be able to provide accommodation and integration support for the refugee. Accommodation could come in the form of a spare room or even a spare house, if people own vacant buildings. People with accommodation will be vetted to make sure they don't intend on exploiting refugees or abusing the scheme for profit. Only UK citizens or people with leave to remain in the country can offer a room.

How long can refugees stay with people?

People will be expected to sign up to host a Ukrainian for a minimum of six months.

Ukrainians given a visa under the scheme will be allowed to remain and work in the UK for up to three years and will have full access and unrestricted access to benefits, health care, employment and other support. What support is available?

Those providing a home for refugees will receive £350 for every month. There is no obligation to feed a refugee.

The amount will remain the same whether people sign up to host one Ukrainian refugee or a family. The £350 will be tax free and will not affect people's benefit entitlements. One six month stay would see a household paid £2,100 by the government. Local authorities will also receive £10,000 per Ukrainian hosted in their area to help them support refugees.

Who will host refugees?

Thousands have applied right across the UK to be part of the scheme. While the number is not known locally, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said he had the space and would be "very pleased" to receive refugees.

Alliance leader Naomi Long also said she would be willing to take in refugees.

Number 10 has suggested the prime minister will not be able to house any Ukrainians given security concerns around enter to Downing Street.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said his family will apply for the new programme.

Communities Secretary Gove, who is leading the scheme rollout, said he was considering the prospect of housing a Ukrainian refugee but Health Secretary Sajid Javid said it would be difficult for him to "offer the time".

How do I apply?

To apply visit Homes for Ukraine by clicking here.