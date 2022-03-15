An Irish cameraman working for Fox News in Ukraine has been killed the American network has announced.

Pierre Zakrzewski died after his vehicle was struck by incoming fire in Horenk near Kyiv on Monday, Fox News Media chief executive Suzanne Scott announced.

"It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we share the news this morning regarding our beloved cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski," Scott said.

"Pierre was a war zone photographer who covered nearly every international story for Fox News from Iraq to Afghanistan to Syria during his long tenure with us," she added.

"His passion and talent as a journalist were unmatched. Based in London, Pierre had been working in Ukraine since February.”

Last December he was given the “Unsung Hero” award and the company’s annual employee Spotlight Awards.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said he was deeply disturbed and saddened by the news. Pierre’s Fox News colleagues paid tribute on Twitter.

“Pierre was as good as they come. Selfless. Brave. Passionate,” wrote Foreign Correspondent Trey Yingst.

“Such a fine man. Such a good friend. Such a fantastic war photographer and so much more. RIP Pierre Zakrzewski,” said National Security Correspondent Jennifer Griffin.

National correspondent Bryan Llenas explained how "everyone in the industry knew of, admired and adored” Pierre Zakrzewski.