Johnny McMurray nets against former side Ballymena to give Crusaders victory

Crusaders have moved level on points with fourth-placed Larne in the Irish Premiership.

They were 2-1 victors over Ballymena at Seaview on Tuesday evening to move onto 52 points – and they have a game in hand on the Inver Park side.

Philip Lowry had given Crusaders an early lead before Ryan Waid equalised in the second-half.

But Ballymena old-boy Johnny McMurray got the winner with 25 minutes to go as he rounded the goalkeeper to slot into the net.