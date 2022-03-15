There have been five further Covid-19 related deaths reported in Northern Ireland.

It takes the total number of fatalities here in the last seven days to 16 and since the start of the pandemic to 3,258.

In addition there have been a further 2,605 positive cases in the 24 hour reporting period.

A total of 506 patients are in hospital have Covid-19, with four in intensive care. Hospital occupancy is at 107% with all but one of Northern Ireland's hospitals over capacity.

There are 157 Covid-19 outbreaks reported in care homes.