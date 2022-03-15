Play video

Police have released this CCTV footage of Laura

The family of Laura Marshall have said she deserves justice as they made an appeal for information on helping find her killer in the run up to the sixth anniversary of her death.

A £20,000 reward has also been put up for information leading to a conviction.

The 31-year-old was found dead at her apartment on Victoria Street in Lurgan in 2016. It is believed she was killed sometime between March 31 and April 3.

Police have released CCTV footage of her final moment.

“Laura was a bubbly girl with a great sense of humour and a heart of gold, she had her whole life ahead of her,” her family said.

“It is now approaching the 6th anniversary of her death.

"We as a family are appealing to the public, that if anyone knows anything surrounding the circumstances of Laura’s death, no matter how insignificant they may think the information is, to contact Crimestoppers.

"Laura deserves justice.”

Laura Marshall's funeral in Lurgan. Credit: Presseye

Detective Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan said: “It is coming up to the anniversary of Laura’s murder, a 31 year old woman with her whole life ahead of her. She suffered an unimaginable death and my team are determined to bring her killer to justice.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have saw or heard any activity at Laura’s home in The Johnston Allen Building, 122 Victoria Street, Lurgan over 31 March-3 April 2016 to come forward to Police or anonymously via Crimestoppers.

“Somebody out there has the missing piece to the puzzle that we need. If you watch the programme you will understand the devastation of the family and what Laura had to go through in her final hours.

“If you come forward, you will be doing so anonymously via Crimestoppers and there is a £20,000 reward for information that leads to a successful conviction.”