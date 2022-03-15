A Larne man who bludgeoned his granny to death with a hammer because he believed she was turning into a zombie was handed an indeterminate jail sentence on Tuesday.

Although Judge Patricia Smyth set a minimum tariff of five years on Alan Gingles, she highlighted to the 34-year-old paranoid schizophrenic that given the nature of the sentence, he will only become eligible to ask for a release on licence after that period, but even then “it is for the parole commissioners to direct when, or indeed if, it is safe to release you".

With relatives of Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Dobbin sitting in the public gallery of Antrim Crown Court, the judge concluded the hour-long hearing by telling them “may I simply and finally express my sincere condolences to the family for the loss of what was clearly a wonderful woman - I’m very, very sorry".

Gingles had originally been charged with murdering the 82-year-old vulnerable pensioner but following medical reports and discussions between defence and prosecution legal teams, he entered a guilty plea to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.

He attended the hearing via videolink from a secure mental health facility.

The judge outlined that during an episode of psychotic delusion, he believed there were zombies wandering around the Dromaine Drive home he shared with his grandmother and thinking that she was turning into one, Gingles strangled the pensioner and used a hammer to strike her to the back of head at least eight times on March 30, 2020.

The judge said it was the diagnosis of paranoid schizophrenia which “was the basis upon which the plea” to the lesser offence was accepted by the Public Prosecution Service.

She revealed that while Gingles had been given medication by his GP for anxiety over the years, he had binned the tablets believing the doctor was part of a worldwide conspiracy for zombies to take over the world and that the pills would kill him.

Summarising the tragic events that culminated in what the judge said was a “ferocious” attack.

She said that on the day he killed his granny, Gingles had been texting both his father and a cousin, adding that while the messages were “light-hearted and good natured” with his dad Patrick, his tone was “more morose” with his cousin Leah Sleator, suggesting to her that on a scale to 100, “he was feeling 99% bad".

The father and cousin discussed the possibility of accessing mental health services for the defendant but then just after 9pm, Gingles told his dad Mrs Dobbin was unwell and they exchanged messages wondering whether she had Covid.

Eventually, Mr Gingles decided to go down but he called his son on the way and he reported that his granny was “unresponsive” so Mr Gingles contacted an ambulance.

Paramedics arrived before him where “they found the deceased lying dead on the living room of the property….they noted the deceased had sustained serious head injuries and that there was significant blood".

Police officers who arrived at the scene also noted the significant head injury as well as “blood spatter on the wall” and although Gingles was allowed to leave the scene with his father, he was arrested for murder early the following day.

The judge outlined how pathologist Dr Johnston “noted at least six separate lacerations” to the back of her head in addition to a large depressed skull fracture, opining the pensioner’s injuries “were consistent with a hammer and that there would have been at least eight separate blows".

“Dr Johnston also found injuries to the deceased’s neck and eyelids which were consistent with manual strangulation to Mrs Dobbin’s neck prior to death,” said the judge.

Arrested and interviewed, Gingles told police “he had heard voices and that something had come over him and he then hit his granny over the head with a hammer and also strangled her".

In later interviews, Gingles described how “he had been seeing zombies and that there were zombies in the room with granny and that they were shouting at him".

“He said he thought his granny was turning into a zombie and that’s why he had hit her on her head with the hammer,” said Judge Smyth.

She told the court while Gingles’ psychiatric diagnosis and clear record were mitigating factors, there were multiple aggravating features including the vulnerability of Mrs Dobbin, the fact she was attacked in her own home, the “breach of familial trust” and that Gingles used a weapon.

Turning to the issue of what sentence would be appropriate, Judge Smyth said it was her view that he did present as a “significant risk of causing serious harm” if he were to commit any further offences and explained that the indeterminate sentence means that if and when he is released, Gingles will be subject to licence conditions and supervision.