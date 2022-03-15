Meet the Fermanagh woman calling the race strategy at Aston Martin F1

Play video

The 2022 Formula 1 season gets underway this weekend with the Bahrain Grand Prix and one Northern Irish woman will be making critical decisions.

Fermanagh’s Bernie Collins is Head of Race Strategy with Aston Martin and will be trying to mastermind the best result in Sakhir for four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel and Canadian Lance Stroll.

Collins is a graduate of Queen’s University and started her career with McLaren, before moving to her current Silverstone-based team in 2015 when they were known as Force India.