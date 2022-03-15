Play video

Londonderry security alert

Residents remain out of their homes in Derry this morning. It's comes after a number of 'suspicious items' were discovered in the Fahan Street area yesterday. Part of the City Walls have been cordoned off and a leisure centre has been opened as a rest centre for those forced out of their homes.

Funeral to be held for climber

The funeral is to be held for a Newtownards man who died while climbing Ben Nevis last week.

Samuel Crawford was a member of Sandown Free Presbyterian Church. Tributes have been paid to him as a "fantastic husband". Samuel only married his wife 18 months ago and were expecting a baby together.

Bill reaches final stage at Stormont

MLAs are set to debate the Adoption and Children Bill as it reaches its final stage today. It has been brought by the Health Minister with the aim of modernising rules surrounding adoption and improving outcomes for children and families in need.

Health Minister seeks powers to reintroduce Covid measures if needed

The health minister has set out plans for his department to re-introduce Covid regulations if needed.

It comes as the Coronavirus Act, which gave UK nations the power to take decisions over Covid regulations, is due to expire next Thursday. Speaking in the Assembly Robin Swann acknowledged that it would be impossible to re-introduce Covid restrictions in the absence of an Executive.

Ceremony to honour John Hume taking place in Washington.

Events are continuing in Washington DC as part of this week's St Patrick's Day celebrations. Politicians from both sides of the border have travelled to the US for the annual events. Later today, there'll be a ceremony in honour of former SDLP leader John Hume.