Two men have been found guilty of the killing of Edward Meenan in 2018.

Sean Rodgers has been found guilty of the murder of the father of nine and co-accused Ryan Walters found guilty of manslaughter.

Rodgers (34) of no fixed abode and Walters (22) with an address in Crossgar were charged with Edward Meenan's murder on November 25, 2018.

They are also charged with assaulting William McConnell on the same date.

A third man Derek Creswell, 29, of King's Lane in Ballykelly had already pleaded guilty.

After a trial lasting six weeks the jury deliberated for 10 hours before returning their verdict on Tuesday afternoon.

During the trial the jury had been told Mr Meenan sustained 52 stab wounds and well over 100 sites of assault including suffering two broken legs.

The 52-year-old's body was found in an alleyway behind Creggan Street in Derry in the early hours of the morning of November 25.

After the verdict Judge Donna McColgan thanked the jury which she described as "the most attentive I have ever come across".

She excused them from jury service for the rest of their lives.

She told Rodgers that there was only one sentence she could pass and that was a life sentence and that a tariff hearing will be held at a later date to determine the minimum he will serve.

She told him to get a new solicitor before that hearing.

The case will be reviewed next Wednesday March 23.