A 95-year-old woman fractured her shoulder when her handbag containing £200 collected to help Ukraine was snatched in Belfast city centre in broad daylight, the High Court has heard.

The elderly victim was knocked to the ground, also suffering extensive facial injuries, when she was targeted in the Castle Lane area at about 4pm on 10 March.

She remains in hospital.

Details emerged as a 26-year-old woman accused of carrying out the robbery to fund a drug habit mounted an application for bail.

Aoife McDowell, from Bell Steel Manor in Belfast, faces charges of robbery, causing grievous bodily harm, theft, and possession of cannabis.

She is allegedly connected to the attack by CCTV and clothing evidence.

According to the prosecution, McDowell was seen leaving a nearby Boots store following the suspected theft of £71 worth of cosmetics and walking towards Castle Lane.

Although the robbery was not captured on CCTV, Crown counsel Mark Farrell claimed footage shows the accused fleeing the scene seconds later.

Police searched McDowell’s home on Sunday, discovering a quantity of suspected cannabis and clothing said to match items that a witness described the robber as wearing, the court heard.

McDowell denied carrying out the handbag snatch, claiming she had been at home and then with a friend.

Opposing bail, counsel submitted that the accused has been injecting cocaine.

“The police view is she was robbing the injured party of cash to fund a drug habit,” Mr Farrell said.

“This was a very nasty incident involving a very vulnerable member of the community, £200 due to be given to a charity supporting Ukraine was taken, and it happened in the middle of the city centre.”

Defence barrister Sean Mullan acknowledged: “I understand there are some addiction issues lurking in the background for Ms McDowell.”

Adjourning her bid to be released from custody, Mr Justice O’Hara called for more information on any available treatment programmes.

He stressed: “I’m not going to grant bail to a lady who injects cocaine without some sort of plan.”