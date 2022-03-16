Belfast City Council has appointed its current solictor John Walsh as chief executive.

Mr Walsh will take office on 21 March, succeeding previous chief executive Suzanne Wylie.

Mr Walsh, who has been working as the director of legal services for the council, takes up the appointment after Mrs Wylie took up a job with local government in Jersey.

John Walsh has worked for the council for over 30 years.

In a statement, Belfast Councillor Aine Groogan, chair of the Strategic Policy and Resources Committee, said that the council has "every confidence" in "dedicated public servant" Mr Walsh.

The incoming chief executive said he was "honoured" to be taking up the "privilege" of the position, and that he was excited to deliver on the "ambitious plans" that the council holds for Belfast.

Mr Walsh's appointment comes at an interesting time for Belfast.

Having steered the council through the pandemic, and announced the launch of the £850million Belfast city deal, former chief executive Suzanne Wylie opted to continue her career in local government in the channel islands.

Mrs Wylie had served as chief executive since 2014, and was the first woman to hold the role.