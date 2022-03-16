The Belfast Giants have twice lifted the Challenge Cup in recent years, but not on home ice – something they hope to change when they take on the Cardiff Devils at the SSE Arena.

Wednesday night’s clash pits the sides against each other in the showpiece final of the tournament that has never before been held at the Giants’ SSE Arena home.

Video: Belfast Giants Head Coach Adam Keefe talks to UTV

Play video

Head coach Adam Keefe says it is an exciting opportunity for fans and players alike.

“Obviously, we want to put on a good performance and get the job done,” he told UTV. Captain David Goodwin also recognises how special the night could be.

“We have some guys in the team that were here last time they won it and they’ve obviously told stories about how special it is and how much fun is, of course,” he said.

“So we’re looking to, I guess, repeat.”

Video: Belfast Giants captain David Goodwin talks to UTV

Play video

The Giants previously beat the Cardiff Devils in Wales in 2018 to claim the trophy and then successfully defended their title the following year against Guildford Flames, again in Cardiff.

Face-off is at 7pm.