A motorist who crashed into a car during a police pursuit in south Belfast, causing “life-changing” injuries to the other driver, has been jailed for 10 months.

Gennaro Flanagan, 26, was also ordered to pay the female victim £1,500 compensation and banned from getting behind the wheel again for five years.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard he was involved in the high-speed, three-vehicle collision just months after witnessing the murder of a friend.

Flanagan, from Hannahglen Heights in the west of the city, admitted dangerous driving, failing to stop for police or at the scene of an accident where an injury occurred, and having no driving licence or insurance.

Prosecutors set out how he ignored a police patrol who signalled to stop his Mercedes E-Class in the East Bridge Street area on November 14, 2020.

The car continued at speed along Ormeau Avenue and the Dublin Road, failing to slow for oncoming traffic and undertaking other motorists.

As police pursued the Mercedes onto the Donegall Road it struck a Toyota travelling in the opposite direction.

“The (Toyota) was hit with such force that it spun around and collided with a stationary Audi,” a Crown lawyer said.

The Mercedes only came to a halt after crashing into street lighting at the junction with Sandy Row.

Flanagan got out of the vehicle but was detained in the area.

A woman in the Toyota had to be taken to hospital for treatment to “multiple” injuries, while the driver of the Audi was also hurt.

Two of the vehicles involved in the collision were written off, the court heard, while the cost of repairing the traffic lights was £800.

Defence barrister Michael Boyd acknowledged Flanagan’s actions had an “absolutely devastating impact” on the victims.

“He had witnessed the murder of his friend five months before this, and his life had come off the rails,” counsel submitted.

The identity of the man killed was not disclosed in court.

But arguing that Flanagan has now eliminated alcohol and drugs from his life, Mr Boyd added: “He’s genuinely ashamed and remorseful about his conduct.”

With the injured woman in attendance for the sentencing hearing, District Judge Mark McGarrity described her victim impact statement as “profound”.

“This has had life-changing consequences for her,” he said.

He also expressed surprise that Flanagan was not prosecuted in the Crown Court, where potentially heavier sentencing powers are available.

Ordering him to serve ten months imprisonment and pay financial compensation, the judge explained: “That’s the highest figure I can impose in this court.”

Flanagan, who appeared remotely from his solicitor’s offices, is set to appeal the sentence but was refused bail in the intervening period.

Mr McGarrity stated: “He’s got one hour to surrender himself to custody.”