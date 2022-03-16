Unions are set to ballot Translink’s bus workforce for strike action they claim could cause the entire network to “grind to a halt”.

The ballot of bus drivers, cleaners and shunters will run from St Patrick’s Day until 1 April.

The move comes amid a dispute over pay, with unions seeking a 6% increase to help workers cope with inflation of 7.8%.

Translink has offered 3%, however, that has been rejected three times.

GMB organiser Peter Macklin says union members feel “aggrieved and disrespected” after their efforts to keep services running throughout the Covid pandemic.

“Translink don’t seem to appreciate what workers went through during the pandemic,” Mr Macklin said.

“They made sure other essential workers could travel to and from their workplaces to perform their vital roles.

“Our members were proud to carry out their duty in delivering the service, which potentially put themselves and their families lives at risk.

“Now, because they feel the company has failed to listen to their concerns, Translink faces the first ballot for pay-related industrial action in almost two decades.”

Mr Macklin added: “The dispute, which affects bus drivers, cleaners and shunters will close the entire bus network within Northern Ireland. It will be a complete shutdown.”

A Translink spokesperson said: “Following extensive negotiations with our bus driver trade unions, Unite and GMB, we have made a pay offer that we believe is fair and reasonable.

“We are currently awaiting the outcome of the trade unions ballot process and we remain focused on finding a suitable agreement that will not impact on passengers.’’