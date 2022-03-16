A north Antrim couple have denied inflicting a “catastrophic brain injury” to a very young child.

Standing side-by-side in the dock of Antrim Crown Court, 33-year-old Amanda Fulton and her husband Christopher (32) entered not guilty pleas to each of the four charges against them.

The couple, from Rockfield Gardens in Mosside near Ballymoney, are accused of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to a “very young child".

Causing or allowing that child to suffer significant physical harm and two charges of child cruelty in that they allegedly willfully neglected the child in a manner likely to cause him suffering.

The offences are alleged to have been committed on dates between October 17 and November 8, 2019.

Previous courts have heard claims that the child may be left unable to walk or talk and prosecutors have also said the child is blind and could have permanent brain damage having sustained a fractured skull, laceration to its liver and at least four fractured ribs.

The couple's legal team had launched 'no bill' applications, arguing that no reasonable jury, properly directed, could convict them.

However, in court on Wednesday Judge Patricia Smyth ruled that taking the prosecution case at its height, there was a case to answer and the couple ought to have the charges put to them.

Following the brief arraignment, defence lawyer Michael Duffy, acting on behalf of Mrs Fulton, said that multiple medical experts including consultants in paediatrics, neuro ophthalmology and neurosurgery would have to be approached for their advice and potential reports before any trial could take place.

Judge Smyth said she appreciated that solicitors “will have a lot of work to do” to prepare the case for a two-to-three week trial which she scheduled for 3 October.

Freeing the Fultons on bail, the judge said she would review the case at the end of the month.