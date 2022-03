Five men arrested by detectives investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in Londonderry have been released pending a report to the Prosecution Service.

The men, aged 20, 41, 54 and two aged 21, were detained in Derry’s Cityside on Tuesday.

Another man who was arrested, aged 26, remains in police custody.

Ms McKee, who was 29, was shot dead while witnessing rioting in the Creggan estate in April 2019.