Five more people in Northern Ireland have died after contracting coronavirus the Department of Health has reported on Wednesday.

The update brings Covid-19 related deaths in NI in the last fortnight to 18, and to 3,263 deaths in total since reporting in the pandemic.

The department also reported 2,391 new infections in the past day, and 14,970 new cases in a the past fortnight. The total reported cases since 2020 stands at 659,588.

A total of 515 people are in hospital with coronavirus, and 241 new patients with Covid have been admitted to hospitals in the last 14 days.

There are currently four coronavirus-positive patients in intensive care units, with 20 beds available.

Hospital occupancy stands at 108%. Ten hospitals are running over capacity and there are 251 more people needing treatment than the system can deal with.