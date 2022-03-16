A neighbour had to put out a small fire at the front of a property in Newry that was attacked with petrol and paint bombs.

The incident happened in the Demense area at about 2.35am on Wednesday.

The occupants of the house were home at the time, but escaped injury.

“A neighbour in the area heard smashing noises and was alerted to the incident,” PSNI Detective Inspector Johnston said.

“The neighbour was also able to put out a small fire that had started at the front of the property.

“Scorch damage was caused to the front porch, however, thankfully there were no injuries reported following this terrifying and reckless incident for the occupants inside the home.”

Police say two men were spotted fleeing from the scene on foot with their hoods up.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area or who has any information, to contact police on 101,” DI Johnston added.

“Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”